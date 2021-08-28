Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Shares Gap Down to $17.09

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.09, but opened at $16.50. Adagene shares last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 103 shares.

ADAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adagene in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.57 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adagene from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $738.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adagene during the first quarter valued at about $8,230,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adagene during the first quarter valued at about $15,051,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Adagene during the first quarter valued at about $617,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Adagene during the first quarter valued at about $7,871,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adagene during the first quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

