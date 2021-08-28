TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Trading Up 5%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) shares were up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.75 and last traded at $30.05. Approximately 5,374 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 560,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

The stock has a market cap of $880.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,899 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $136,698.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,066 in the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in TransMedics Group by 2,245.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

