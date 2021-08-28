Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 84,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,472,117 shares.The stock last traded at $64.73 and had previously closed at $64.11.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $666,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,586.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 46,005 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $3,118,218.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,510,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,295 shares of company stock worth $4,491,954 in the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

