Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Shares Down 4.4%

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)’s share price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.24 and last traded at $55.24. Approximately 714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 494,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.79.

KTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

