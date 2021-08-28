Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. HSBC currently has $130.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $137.00.

BAP has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Credicorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Grupo Santander lowered Credicorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Credicorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.43.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $103.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.87. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $88.67 and a 12-month high of $169.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Credicorp by 35.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,900,000 after buying an additional 1,399,973 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at $169,137,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,840,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Credicorp by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,551,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,029,000 after acquiring an additional 975,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Credicorp by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,854,000 after purchasing an additional 899,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

