Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.63.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $203.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.59. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $217.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 70.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113,885.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

