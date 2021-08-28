Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Update

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 126.9% from the July 29th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VIVHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivendi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vivendi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of VIVHY opened at $38.28 on Friday. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.37. The company has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.58%. Vivendi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.08%.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

