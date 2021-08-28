Bank of America Boosts The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $40.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Gap from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Gap from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.32.

GPS stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The Gap has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Gap will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.12%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $660,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,282.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,541 shares of company stock worth $5,177,685. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Gap by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 2,155.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 29.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Gap by 19.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

