New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $19.36 Million Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,439 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.33% of Element Solutions worth $19,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,831,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,566,000 after purchasing an additional 411,332 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,043,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,413,000 after buying an additional 668,541 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,277,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after buying an additional 358,490 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,040,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,836,000 after buying an additional 346,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,815,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,785,000 after buying an additional 2,206,497 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $23.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $24.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

