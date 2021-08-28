Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 21,000 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.75% of First Trust Water ETF worth $8,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 76.0% during the second quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 31,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth $297,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 7,577.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth $359,000.

FIW opened at $90.41 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $90.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

