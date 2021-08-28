Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 5,100.0% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 101,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $5.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2629 per share. This represents a yield of 20.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

