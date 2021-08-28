Igor Y. Khandros Sells 37,500 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $1,323,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Berkeley Lights stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.56. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. Equities analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 56.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

