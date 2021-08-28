Insider Selling: Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Insider Sells 61,320 Shares of Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,190,834.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $18.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $24.49.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.20 million. Research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $12,533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $75,510,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $861,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $599,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $114,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MCW. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mister Car Wash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.63.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.