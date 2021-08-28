Karl W. Mueller Sells 39,500 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 39,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $1,049,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Karl W. Mueller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Karl W. Mueller sold 32,500 shares of Old Republic International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $860,600.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Karl W. Mueller sold 67,500 shares of Old Republic International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $1,788,750.00.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,801,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,388,000 after buying an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,970,000 after purchasing an additional 146,924 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,378,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,257,000 after purchasing an additional 50,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

