Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avangrid’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.27. Avangrid reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avangrid.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 24.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,165,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 301,284 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,014,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,965,000 after purchasing an additional 70,618 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 23.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,677,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,296,000 after purchasing an additional 313,371 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,516,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,005,000 after purchasing an additional 30,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.85. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.13%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avangrid (AGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.