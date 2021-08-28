Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 34.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $8,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVOO. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at $15,355,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 35.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 158.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 32,974 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,720,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,358,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $187.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.79. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.28 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86.

