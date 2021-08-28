Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 510,876 Shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Stock

Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 510,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $4,929,953.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Slam stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $9,640,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 26,400 shares of Slam stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $263,472.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLAMU opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.02. Slam Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Slam in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Slam in the first quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Slam in the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Slam in the first quarter worth approximately $4,955,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slam in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000.

About Slam

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

