Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $18,436,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 60.9% in the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 140,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 132.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 196,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 112,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 11.4% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,281,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after acquiring an additional 131,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.01. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.88 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

