Credit Suisse Group Raises Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $146.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $137.00 to $146.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.91.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $133.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $135.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

