Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 9,900 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 62,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

POR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

POR opened at $50.72 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $51.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $75,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,995.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $51,227.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

