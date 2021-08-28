Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 327 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,193 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,012,000 after purchasing an additional 152,026 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,207,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,137,000 after purchasing an additional 125,252 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,991,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 96.2% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,059,000 after purchasing an additional 965,704 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $82.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $98.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

