PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Stake Reduced by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $10,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,488,000 after acquiring an additional 152,968 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in PS Business Parks by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 191,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,616,000 after acquiring an additional 85,192 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in PS Business Parks by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 270,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,843,000 after acquiring an additional 66,145 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PS Business Parks by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,366,000 after acquiring an additional 60,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PS Business Parks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,240,000 after acquiring an additional 54,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,523,980.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PSB opened at $154.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.21. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.26 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 42.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

