Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,668 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $9,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,516,000 after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $375,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,182. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $193.48 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $193.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

