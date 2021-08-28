HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is engaged in developing and marketing a technology platform which consists of instrumentation, consumables and software analytics for sample profiling applications including tumor profiling, molecular diagnostic testing and biomarker development. Its products include HTG Edge System, HTG Edge Assays and HTG Assay Direct. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ HTGM opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $48.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 48,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 43,169 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of molecular technology solutions that facilitates molecular profiling. It serves the biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centres, and molecular testing laboratories. Its proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount.

