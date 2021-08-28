Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Public Storage by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Public Storage by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,440 shares of company stock worth $18,703,477. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $317.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $310.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a one year low of $208.19 and a one year high of $326.44. The firm has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.91.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

