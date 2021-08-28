Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $8,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,116,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,911,000 after buying an additional 83,050 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 435,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,282,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,748 shares of company stock worth $8,996,595 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BR opened at $171.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.77 and a 52 week high of $177.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

