Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS stock opened at $177.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $178.32.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.