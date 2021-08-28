Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,910 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $9,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 210,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,851,000 after buying an additional 40,973 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,959,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,123,000 after buying an additional 338,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,102. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $199.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

