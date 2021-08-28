Critical Comparison: ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) versus Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) and Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ICTS International and Shift4 Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICTS International N/A N/A N/A Shift4 Payments -4.63% -6.30% -2.18%

45.3% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.4% of ICTS International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ICTS International and Shift4 Payments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICTS International 0 0 0 0 N/A Shift4 Payments 0 2 7 0 2.78

Shift4 Payments has a consensus target price of $89.44, indicating a potential upside of 2.21%. Given Shift4 Payments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shift4 Payments is more favorable than ICTS International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ICTS International and Shift4 Payments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICTS International $248.42 million 1.36 $4.40 million N/A N/A Shift4 Payments $766.90 million 9.46 -$18.40 million ($2.36) -37.08

ICTS International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shift4 Payments.

Risk & Volatility

ICTS International has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shift4 Payments has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shift4 Payments beats ICTS International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ICTS International Company Profile

ICTS International NV engages in the provision of security technologies and services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate; Airport Security and Other Aviation Services; and Authentication Technology. The Corporate segment refers to non-operational expenses. The Airport Security and Other Aviation Services segment offers security and other aviation services to airlines and airport authorities, predominantly in Europe, and the United States of America. The Authentication Technology segment involves in the development and sale of identity security software to customers, in Europe and America. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Schiphol-Oost, the Netherlands.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc. provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

