Allworth Financial LP Sells 9,341 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,079 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,341 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.5% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

MSFT stock opened at $299.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

