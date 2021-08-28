Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 808 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Islay Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,719 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.6% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,950,528,000 after purchasing an additional 868,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,706,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,652,745,000 after purchasing an additional 461,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $299.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

