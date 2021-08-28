Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.00.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of OLLI opened at $72.54 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $65.32 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.42.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.