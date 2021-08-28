Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $7.81 Million Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,737 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,143,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,540 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,665,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,512 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,072,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 31.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,199,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,936,000 after buying an additional 283,652 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 21.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 861,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,306,000 after buying an additional 150,621 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SLG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.89.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.82. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.64.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.