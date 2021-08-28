Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 161.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 251.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AUDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $32.70 on Friday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.83.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 21.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

AudioCodes Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

