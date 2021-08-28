Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) PT Lowered to $156.00 at Benchmark

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $176.00 to $156.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PDD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.07.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $94.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.88 and a beta of 1.43. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.34.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 400.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

