Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Down 75.0% in August

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the July 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BSCU opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.75. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 15,310.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 16,842 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 101.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 240.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter.

