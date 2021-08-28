Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Short Interest Update

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the July 29th total of 230,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 17.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth $100,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 43.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 28.1% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 264,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 57,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 2,845,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,355,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CLMT opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.74. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

