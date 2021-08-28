Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.83.

Get Perficient alerts:

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $116.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.99, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $116.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.82.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at $40,364,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Perficient by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,642 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Perficient in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Perficient by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,328 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perficient by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perficient by 34,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.