Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Vera Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VERA. Cowen started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.05.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,079,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

