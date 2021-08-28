Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on SIOX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sio Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of SIOX stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Sio Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $5.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $160.47 million and a P/E ratio of -2.62.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, analysts forecast that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIOX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,099 shares during the period. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.