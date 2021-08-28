Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $87,000 Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,403 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,562,000 after buying an additional 1,563,737 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in ChampionX by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,018,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,998,000 after buying an additional 556,687 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth $94,318,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ChampionX by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,890,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,555,000 after buying an additional 624,301 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in ChampionX by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,593,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,093,000 after buying an additional 1,203,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHX. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $808,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,791.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ChampionX stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.40 and a beta of 3.31. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $30.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. Analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

