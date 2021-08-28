Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 585 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $1,808,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,368 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after buying an additional 37,267 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 40.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,190 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after buying an additional 677,922 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 12.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

NYSE:LPX opened at $64.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.84. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $76.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.37.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business’s revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Haughie acquired 12,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

