Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 3,050 Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COTY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Coty by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Coty during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the second quarter worth about $93,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Coty stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.49. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on COTY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

