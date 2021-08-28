Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193,041 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111,177 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 323.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538,891 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.02.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $1,006,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $597,340.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 967,470 shares of company stock worth $68,648,482. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINS opened at $57.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.41. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

