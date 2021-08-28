IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IMV. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $1.38 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform market weight rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. IMV has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.60.

Shares of IMV stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. IMV has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $5.06. The company has a market cap of $135.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.52.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,386.18% and a negative return on equity of 99.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IMV by 13,722.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in IMV in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IMV in the second quarter worth about $70,000. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in IMV by 252.4% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 162,365 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in IMV in the second quarter worth about $88,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

