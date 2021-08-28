Zacks: Brokerages Expect Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) to Post -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) to post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.45) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Microbot Medical.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Microbot Medical stock opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 4.16. Microbot Medical has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBOT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. 9.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

