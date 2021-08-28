Chun Yu Wong Sells 57,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Chun Yu Wong sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $2,052,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,175,751.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chun Yu Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Chun Yu Wong sold 143,788 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $5,761,585.16.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Chun Yu Wong sold 30,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $1,265,400.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Chun Yu Wong sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $1,944,000.00.

COUR opened at $37.68 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.99.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. On average, analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on COUR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,011,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,375,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

