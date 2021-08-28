CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. CalAmp reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

CAMP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 5,641.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 150,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 48,697 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAMP opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. CalAmp has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CalAmp (CAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.