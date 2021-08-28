Arizona State Retirement System Sells 8,208 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,208 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $25.54 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

