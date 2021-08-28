JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a $20.85 target price on shares of Eiffage and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.85.

Get Eiffage alerts:

EFGSY stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. Eiffage has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.61.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.